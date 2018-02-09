Kathleen Bordelon Duplantier died on January 30, 2018, in Costa Rica of complications from multiple sclerosis. She was the wife of Stephen Joseph Duplantier of New Orleans and Costa Rica and the mother of Jean-Marc Allard Duplantier of New Orleans, Camille Sarah Duplantier Kirchman of Santa Rosa, California, and Claire L. Duplantier Burns of Berkeley, California.

Kathleen was born on October 12, 1946 in Abbeville, Louisiana, and lived in nearby Kaplan. She was the daughter of Belizaire Bordelon (1906-1997) of Avoyelles and Vermilion Parish, and Sarah Fletcher Bordelon (1909-2000) of Ruston, Louisiana.

Her professional career in teaching followed that of her parents, aunts and uncles who were all teachers and professors. Her innovative teaching methods earned national recognition by the National Foundation for the Improvement of Education, the Christa McAuliffe Institute, Apple Computer, and the Smithsonian Institution. She was a teacher of both students and teachers, whether in her country schools and classrooms, or also widely across the U.S.

While caring for her three children, she renovated a 100-year-old house in New Orleans, re-finished antique furniture to fill it with, and began, with Norman Marmillion and Steve Duplantier, a traveling troupe which performed folkloric puppet shows. Her favorite character in the troupe was Mother Possum who, in the Native American folktale, let her three babies out of her pouch to roam and explore, but even after the babies got big, she still loved for them to ride on her back.

She lived with her family in Abita Springs, Louisiana, and resumed what would become a highly successful teaching career. With grants from Apple Computer, she created a hypertext folklife curriculum project fusing folklore into active learning and creative teaching processes. Her work was noticed by the Computerworld/Smithsonian partnership, and she was given an award and medal, plus her students’ work was accessioned by the Smithsonian for the permanent collection of the Museum of American History. For her work, she was selected as a Christa McAuliffe Educator by the National Foundation for the Improvement of Education. She worked nationally with other fellows to develop innovative models of education. In 1990, she received a Christa McAuliffe Institute Lifetime Achievement award from the education foundation.

She was forced to retire early because of multiple sclerosis. She and Steve moved to Costa Rica, and she lived quietly and happily in retirement as the disease slowly exacted its heavy price.

Services were private, though a memorial event in Louisiana is being planned. A fitting tribute to Kathleen would be planting tree seeds which, like teaching children, slowly makes magic forests.