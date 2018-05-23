ABBEVILLE – Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathy Marie Broussard - Shelvin, 62, will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Spirit of Faith Church in Lafayette with Pastor Tracie Millard officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at Spirit of Faith Church at 205 Touchet Rd. Lafayette, LA on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 8:30AM until the time of the services at 11:00AM.

A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Broussard - Shelvin died at 7:33AM on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at University Hospital and Clinic. Kathy “Show Shott” was an active member of Blu Kryztal Motorcycle Club for 15years. She worked with the Council on Aging starting at the age of 17 and was employed there over 25 years. She began coordinating trips with Casino Coaches while at the Council on Aging, and then worked for Casino Coaches for over 15 years. Currently she has been employed at Stein Mart for the past 15years.

She is survived by her mother, Audrey Pillette Broussard of Erath; her husband, Glen D. Shelvin, Sr. and their children, Tamarah Broussard and Glen D. Shelvin, Jr.; her first husband, Osborne Taylor, Jr. and their children, Johnathan Taylor and Shakelia Shelvin and her husband Christopher Shelvin, Sr.; two brothers, Calvin Broussard, Jr. (Bernice) and Michael Broussard (Dione); sisters, Debbie Prejean, Viola “Sue” Malveaux (Timmy), Pamela Vallot (Charles, Jr.), Idell Guerra (David), and Charlotte Broussard; ten grandchildren, Montavian Mitchell, Christopher Shelvin, Jr., Johnathan Taylor, Jr., Kieran Shelvin, Brendan Shelvin, Jaysen Shelvin, A’Kela Shelvin, Kaden Shelvin, Kinsley Marie Freeman, and one grandson on the way; one great grandchild, McKenzie Jones; six god children; a special friend, Larry Levier, Sr.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Broussard, Sr.

Serving as pallbearers will be members of the Biker Clubs with which she was associated.

