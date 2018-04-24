August 2, 1961 ~ April 19, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Keith James St. Amant, 56, who died Thursday, April 19, 2018 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Keith was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, where he served as an altar boy and usher for many years. He was a member of the Sons of The American Legion.

Keith is survived by his godmother/aunt, Elleda Domingue and her husband Donald of Abbeville; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Camille St. Amant and the former Amelia Suire; and one brother, Joseph Camille St. Amant.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

