Keith A. Roy

ABBEVILLE – A Home-going Celebration for Keith Anthony Roy is scheduled for 2:00 P. M. Friday, July 14, 2017 t Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street – with Rev. Joseph Baudoin officiating the service. He will await the resurrection in Rudd-Hill Cemetery on Society Street in Abbeville.

Keith Anthony Roy (52), who was a native of Abbeville passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2017 at Maison duMonde Nursing Home. He was a great companion, father, grandfather, step-father, brother, uncle, and friend.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving companion, Debra Greene of Abbeville, LA; his children, Tabatha Levine, Brandon Lee, and Keelon Lee all of Abbeville, LA; seven step-children, Jonathan, Charlotte, (James) DeMarco, DeMario (Juliette), Charlis, De’Angelo Lee (Naomi) and Jacolby Lee all of Abbeville, LA; his step-father, Calvin Boudreaux (Carolyn) of Abbeville, LA; his sisters, Coretta Williams (Gene), Talitha Johnson (Colby) of Abbeville, LA; three grandchildren, Jakorion Levine, Jacobi Landry and Kailah Amor Lee; and twelve step-grandchildren all of Abbeville, LA; two sister-in-laws Theresa Harrison (Destry) of Youngsville, LA; Sylvia Willis (Bernard) of Abbeville, LA; three brother-in-laws, Clifton Jr., Patrick, and Leonard of Abbeville, LA; his God-mother, Mildred Perro, three God-children, Ebony Thibodeaux, Quinesha Wilkins, and Kavon Brown, all of Abbeville, LA; Keith also had a special bond with nieces Tiara Levine and Ella Matthews and two childhood friends, Eric Williams and Warren Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary George Boudreaux and Fred Sonnier; a son Keith Anthony Lee; maternal grandparents, Idell Perro and Joseph George; paternal grandparents, Beulah Roy and Oliver Sonnier; and aunt, Clara Williams and God-father, Hayward Walker.

A gathering of family and friends is scheduled Friday, July 14, 2017 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.