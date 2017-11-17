August 5, 1942 - November 9, 2017

A Memorial Mass for Kenneth "Bobby" Foreman, 75 will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. He will be brought to his final resting place at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery in Erath.

Kenneth was born in Jefferson Island, and was a resident of Erath. He loved to ride his bike, drink coffee with friends, and spend time with his daughters, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching football. He served as an alter boy at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath.

He was a long time dedicated employee of Bayou Welding and served on the Board of Charlie Field where he coached softball for many years.

He is survived by his wife Mary "Faye" Schexnider Foreman, daughters, Annette Langlinais, Angela Teer, and Rebecca "Becky" Foreman, grandchildren; Paden Langlinais and his wife Amberly, Christian Teer, Brei Foreman Rageur and her husband Tyler, Victoria " Tori" Teer, and Quintin Broussard, great-grandchildren; Reese Langlinais and Coen Rageur,and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He had a long time friendship with his brother-in- law Anthony "Tony" Schexnider, cousins Ethel Vice and Calvin Vice.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents Easton and Lucy Vice Foreman; brothers June and Leroy Foreman; sisters Eula Mae "pie" and Patricia F. Romero, and a special brother- in- law John Keith Schexnider.

The family would like to Thank Eddies One Stop for their kindness, and The Erath Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance, and Abbeville General for all their help. There will be a gathering of family and friends after the service at Pope John Paul Hall.

