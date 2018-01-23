ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Kenneth J. Viator, 81, was held at 11:00AM Monday January 22, 2018 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Erath with Father Andre Metrejean and Father William Schambough officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation was in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Sunday January 21, 2018 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 6:00PM. Visitation did resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time.

Kenneth, a native and resident of Erath, passed away Saturday January 20, 2018 in his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for Shell Oil Company for 37 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was very devoted to his faith and family. He loved his grandchildren dearly. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Bridgeway Healthcare and Hospice for their care and concern during this difficult time.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley Romero Viator; daughters Ronnalyn Viator Hebert and husband Craig, Dayna Viator Jabbia and husband Kirk; son Brody A. Viator and wife Jennifer; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dedier and Lillian Landry Viator; son Chad Viator; grandson Ryan Viator; brothers A.J. Viator, Ervin Viator, and Rodney Viator.

Serving as his Pallbearers were Hunter Jabbia, Tre Jabbia, Kirk Jabbia, Damian Hebert, Craig Hebert, and Jason Broussard

Condolences may be shared with the family www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.