ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Kenneth Lee Hargrave Sr.,71, will be at 2:00PM Wednesday October 17, 2018 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville with Father Paul Bienvenu officiating. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery in Cow Island.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Tuesday October 16, 2018 from 4:00PM until 10:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume Wednesday from 8:00AM until service time.

Kenneth, was a native of Kaplan and a long time resident of Abbeville. He passed away Sunday October 14, 2018 at Kaplan Health Care Center. He was born April 18, 1947 to Ennis Joseph and Agnes Fontenot Hargrave. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He loved camping and fishing. He was happiest surrounded by his grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his two sons; Kenneth Lee Hargrave Jr. and wife Kristy of Lafayette, Jonathan Hargrave and wife Wendy of Forked Island, three daughters; Dana Mayers and companion Troy Durvin of Abbeville, Rhonda Sanders and husband Matt of Forked Island, and Tisha Campbell and husband Ricky of Forked Island, two sisters; Mary Ruth Dronet of Kaplan and Juanita Baudoin of Kaplan, two brothers; Lenis Joseph Hargrave and wife Glenda of Crowley, and John Ennis Hargrave of Kaplan, fifteen grandchildren; Macie Sanders, Tamara Broussard, Jeremiah Sanders, Haley Sanders, Harley Sanders, Gage Girouard, Tylor Hargrave, Robert Hebert, Natasha Dupre, Mindy Hargrave, Adam Landry, Natalie Hargrave, Kadence Hargrave, Jonathan Hargrave Jr., and Evelynn Hargrave, five great grandchildren; Landon Sanders, William Sanders, Robert Johnson, Chloe Johnson, and Claire Broussard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Natalie Gaspard Hargrave, and the aunt who raised him Elise Hargrave Simon.

Serving as Pallbearers will be: Adam Landry, Gage Girouard, Tylor Hargrave, Harley Sanders, Jeremiah Sanders, and Randy Broussard.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Jonathan Hargrave Jr., Robert Hebert, and Mike Dupre.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements 2600 Charity St. Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.