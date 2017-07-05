May 30, 1957 ~ July 2, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Kevin Jude Faulk, 60, who died Sunday, July 2, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Cossinade Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rae Nell Mayard Faulk; two sons, Tyler Faulk and his wife, Misty of Lafayette and Cameron Faulk of Abbeville; four sisters, Jackie Hoover of Ocala, FL, Gwen Herpin of Kaplan, Margaret Hargrave of Abbeville, and Tracey Suire of Abbeville; and three brothers, Keith Faulk of Lafayette, Johnny Faulk of Kaplan, and Shawn Faulk of Broussard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Roland Faulk and the former Dorothy Mae Meaux; and one sister, Cynthia David.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Faulk family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.