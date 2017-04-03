April 20, 1965 ~ March 31, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Kimberly Sue Grau Garrett, 51, who died Friday, March 31, 2017.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Steve Delino officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Zailen Guillotte, Derrian Harrison, Kendell Landry, Zachary Womack, Aubrey Womack and Kaleb Guidry.

She is survived by her husband, Brealand Garrett; son, Connor Garrett; step-son, Cole Garrett; brother; Dwayne Grau; and sisters, Vicky Knopf, Elaine West and Debbie Hussey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Barney Grau and the former Norma Collins; brother, Barney Grau; and sister, Robyn Kemp.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM; Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of the services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.