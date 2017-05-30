ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Kirk James Boudreaux, 60, will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, June 2, 2017 at St. Mary Magdelan Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Richard officiating. Interment will follow at a later Date.

Visitation will be at St. Mary Magdelan Catholic Church on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Boudreaux died at 3:38PM on Monday, May 29, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at USL; Treasurer for 4 years of Louisiana Autism Society and a member of the local organization for many years; and volunteered with St. Mary Magdelan Special Needs Ministry. Mr. Kirk was currently employed at Lafayette Consolidated Government.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susan Bergeron Boudreaux of Abbeville; two sons, Travis Jude Boudreaux and his husband Matthew Boudreaux of Abbeville and Joel Francis Boudreaux of Abbeville; a sister, Denise Boudreaux William and her husband Randall of Abbeville; two god children, Nikki Williams and Amy Renee’ Williams; his father and mother in law, Paul and Audrey Bergeron; a brother in law, Dr. Edmond Bergeron and his wife Shirley; two sister in laws, Louise and her husband Richard Hollier and Jill and her husband Glenn Broussard; his god mother, Marion and her husband Gerald Frederick; and seven nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Lillian Vincent Boudreaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Travis Boudreaux, Matthew Boudreaux, Dr. Edmond Bergeron, Robert Bender, Jim Maraist, and Glenn Broussard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Alumni Members of Louisiana Beta Phi Kappa Psi, Joel Boudreaux, Kent Frederick, Eddie Frederick, Keith Vincent, Kevin Vincent, Paul Bergeron, Richard Martin Hollier, IV., Zachary Broussard, and Kolby Broussard.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Mary Magdelan Special Needs Ministry.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.