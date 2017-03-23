ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Kizzy Marie Darby 34, at 12:00 Noon Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, LA with Fr. Andre Metrejean, celebrant.

She will await the resurrection at Leblanc Cemetery in Erath, LA.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9:00 A.M. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Hall with a rosary to be recited at 11:30 A.M.

A native of Erath, LA and resident of Abbeville, LA, she passed at 9:10 A.M. Saturday at New Iberia Manor South in New Iberia, LA.

She was a 2001 graduate of Erath High School in Erath, LA.

She was employed for nine years by McDonald’s in Broussard, Lafayette and Abbeville, LA.

She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Jourdan Darby and Emery Darby of Youngsville, LA; five brothers, Willam Joseph Darby, Jr. (Clementine) of Youngsville, LA, Ernest Darby of Abbeville, LA, Clarence Darby (Ena) of Youngsville, LA, Felton Darby (Demetri) of New Iberia, LA and Charles Darby of Erath, LA; three sisters, Patricia Darby (Joseph) of Youngsville, LA, Audrey Durand (Wilbert, Sr.) of St. Martinville, LA and Victoria Howard (Kevin) of Kaplan, LA; one godchild, Cierra Darby; godparents, Ernest Darby and Ella Flugence and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Darby; one sister, Rose Darby; three brothers, Donald Darby, Dalton Darby and Michael Darby; one nephew, Lorenzo Alexander; her maternal grandparents and her paternal grandparents.

Active pallbearers will be Dramon Darby, Ernest Darby, Jr., Joseph Darby, William Darby, III, Wilbert Durand, Jr. and Aaron Darby.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jourdan Darby, Emery Darby, Donald Darby, Blake Darby, Wilbert Durand, Sr. and Xavier Alexander.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Green Street Abbeville, Louisiana 70510. Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.