Knox Michael Trahan “T-Boy”

July 26, 1941 ~ August 29, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Knox Michael Trahan, 76, who died Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Maison du Monde Living Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Marcus Trahan, Eric Trahan, Emile Trahan, Etienne Trahan, Justin Clark and Brad Carson. Honorary pallbearers include his special friends Lavelle Neveu, Teddy LeMaire, Bobby Jones, Gerald Broussard and former employees of Pintail Enterprises, Inc. Lectors will be Denise Broussard and Jessica Trahan Clark. Serving as gift bearers will be Jackie Trahan and Barbara LeMaire.

T-Boy was the co-owner/operator of Pintail Enterprises, Inc. an oilfield service company which was in Esther, LA.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Duhon Trahan; two sons, Michael Trahan and his wife Judy, and Steven Trahan and his wife Jackie; daughter, Rachael Trahan; six grandchildren, Michelle T. Carson and her husband Bradley, Jessica T. Clark and her husband Justin, Marcus Trahan and his wife Jennifer, Eric Trahan and his wife Amanda, Etienne Trahan and Emile Trahan; and six great grandchildren, Knox and Eleanor Carson, Leigh and Lucie Clark, Liam Trahan, Keller, Reed, Tate and Shea Trahan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Knox and Amelia Trahan; in-laws, Robert “Bob” and Hazel Duhon; and special friends, Steve Stevens, Glen Roy LeBlanc, Glen Touchet and Lynn Roy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed by dear friends, Edith and Mike Russo at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Trahan family would like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Burn Unit, especially Dr. Dave J. Barrios III, Maison du Monde Living Center, Hospice of Acadiana particularly Dr. Corbett J. Lebouef for the compassionate care given. Also, a very special thank you is extended to his three wonderful sitters, Susan Lacomb, Michelle Veazey and Brenda Thibeaux for all the loving care and friendship.

