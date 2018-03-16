March 11, 1956 ~ March 13, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lana Louies Lambert, 62, who died Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Steve Delino officiating the services.

Lana is survived by her companion, Anthony Tabb of Abbeville; four sons, Joseph Leon Lambert, Jr. and wife Celeste of Kaplan, Wendell Ray Lambert and wife Samantha of Breaux Bridge, Jethro Tull Lambert and wife Michelle of Franklin, and Blake Stelly and wife Beth of Livonia; one daughter, Sherie Lambert of Duson; step-daughter, Latisha Tabb of Baldwin; one brother, William Leleux of Abbeville; five sisters, Barbara Bellot of Erath, Susan Stelly of Erath, Pamela Menard of Abbeville, Tammy Ketchum of Onalaska, TX, and Christine Lege of Kaplan; sixteen grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raywood Monteaux and the former Norita Ann Andrew; one sister, Antionette Monteaux; and one brother, Kenneth Monteaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.