ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Larry Joseph Vidallia, 67, will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 3:30p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum. Military graveside honors will be performed by members of Derouen-Moss American Legion Post 279.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Friday, April 27, 2018 from 9 a.m. until time of service, with a rosary at 1 p.m.

A native of Erath, Mr. Vidallia died peacefully in his sleep at 2:10a.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville, LA. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath, LA. He served our country in the United States Army from 1969-1972 while specializing as a medic. He worked at Texaco Henry Gas Plant for over 20 years, and in his later years became a bus driver for Vermilion Parish School Board. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also adored spending time with his beloved wife, gardening and camping. But mostly, he loved being Poppie to his 4 grandchildren, who he loved dearly and by whom he will be sadly missed.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Patsy Baudoin Vidallia; his daughter, Brandie Vidallia of Erath; his son, Seth Vidallia and wife Michelle of Erath; two nieces, Stacey Vidallia Mire and Kimmy Vidallia; four grandchildren, Gage Laviolette, Conner Vidallia, Kaidyn Jones and Kylee Vidallia; one great-niece, Holley Mire Saunier and her daughter Catherine Grace Saunier of Abbeville; one great-nephew, Zachary Mire of Abbeville; a sister-in-law, Debra Baudoin; and a brother-in-law, Danny Baudoin, both of Erath.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Vidallia and Emma Loignon Vidallia; his brother, Ronald Joseph Vidallia; his maternal and paternal grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Serving during the mass will be Stacey Vidallia Mire and Debra Baudoin as gift bearers. Holley Mire Saunier and Christen Landry Primeaux will serve as readers. Timmy Landry will serve as Eucharistic Minister.

Serving as pallbearers will be Zachary Mire, Tommy Domingue, Timmy Landry, Johnny Bertrand, Kevin Abbott and Derek Hidalgo. Honorary pallbearers are Gage Laviolette, Conner Vidallia, Kaidyn Jones and Danny Baudoin.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ronald Lahasky, the family's physician and a dear friend, for his continued support and guidance during these last years of Larry's life.

