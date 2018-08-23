Laura Gautreaux Morgan

June 30, 1921 ~ August 21, 2018

ABBEVILLE - Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 25, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home in Abbeville honoring the life of Laura Gautreaux, who died at the age of 97 on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at The Trace in Covington. Burial will be at Pecan Island Community Cemetery.

Laura was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and is survived by six children and their spouses (Jean and Jerry Ballanco, Susan and Paul Bennett, Stephanie and Bill Watts, Sandra and Daniel Jones, Rebecca and John Sencial, Jr., and Charles and Tricia Morgan). She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Woodrow Morgan; parents, Henry Gautreaux and Laura Butaud; maternal grandparents, Charles Alcibiade Butaud and Celestina Leblanc ; and paternal grandparents, Arthur Gautreaux and Marie Goula.

Laura graduated from Abbeville High School and then obtained her degree at SLI in Lafayette (now ULL). She taught English at the Pecan Island High School until joining the Women’s Air Corp during World War II. After marrying Woodrow Morgan and living several places in south Louisiana, Laura resided in New Orleans for 28 years. During retirement Laura and Woodrow resided in Folsom, Louisiana. After Woodrow’s death, Laura moved to Donaldsonville (the land of her ancestors) to live with her daughter and her husband (Sandra and Dan Jones) and then to The Trace in Covington.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Passages Hospice. The family expresses a heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff and caregivers at The Trace in Covington, Ascension Parish Senior Center in Donaldsonville, and the Folsom Senior Center.

