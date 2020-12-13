July 19, 1938 ~ December 10, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Laura Guidry Breaux, 82, who died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Laura never met a stranger. She was a friend to all, loved the good in all people and loved life. She enjoyed her outings with her friends playing bourrée and Pokeno. Adored gathering with her coffee club friends. Tresured traveling and making memories with her only daughter. She loved spending time with her special friend doing jigsaw puzzles and talking about life. She was a lifelong seamstress and a master quilter. Her quilts are in many countries around the world.

She is survived by her daughter, Tawnya Breaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Breaux; parents, Maurice Guidry and the former Eunice Trahan; and siblings, Ramona Guidry Stanley, James Roland Guidry, Huey Paul Guidry, Brenda Guidry Thomas Place, Ronald Reed Guidry, and infant sister Sylvia Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM by Mrs. Mary Harrington; Monday, December 14, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.