A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, August 18, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Langenfeld, Germany for Laura M. Meaux, a resident of Monheim, Germany and native of Louisiana, who died on Friday, August 4, 2017, at the University Clinic of Cologne in Cologne, Germany.

Inurnment will be in Forest Cemetery in Monhein, Germany.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass honoring her life on Saturday, August 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne. Concelebrating will be Rev. Kevin Bordelon, pastor, and Rev. Glenn Meaux. Serving will be Deacon Tommy Adams.

Laura was born May 16, 1931 in Algiers, Louisiana, and moved to Rayne at the age of seven. A Sister of Mount Carmel for 24 years, she taught at Mount Carmel Catholic Schools in Abbeville, Lafayette, New Orleans and Paincourtville. She later moved to Germany where she taught French and English in German high schools.

She was a member of the Lay Carmelites in Rayne, Louisiana and the Edith Stein Society in Germany. She was honored to read the English scriptures at the canonization of Saint Teresa Benedicta of the Cross, O. C. D., also known as Edith Stein.

She is survived by a brother, Wilson Meaux, Jr. and wife, Rose of Rayne; a sister, Mary M. Nunez and husband, F. C. of Estherwood; 10 nieces and nephews, 20 great-nieces and nephews; 13 great-great-nieces and nephews; and three godchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson Meaux, Sr. and Laura Arabie Meaux; two sisters, Delores and Marcella Meaux; infant twin brothers, Noah and Joseph Meaux; and two nephews, Greg Olivier and John Boulet.

Donations may be made to: Checks to Mount Carmel Scholarship, reference her name, and mail to 405 Park Avenue, Abbeville, Louisiana 70510, to the attention of Sister Janet, O. Carm. or to Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Post Office Box 1160, Lacombe, Louisiana 70445-1160.

