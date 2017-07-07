ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Laura Mae “Mae-Mae” Wilson is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Macedonia Baptist Church – 607 S. Bailey Street. Rev. E. J. Guidry will officiate the service. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery.

Laura Mae Wilson (72), a long-time resident of Abbeville passed away suddenly Friday, June 30, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital.

“Mae-Mae” was a woman who was larger than life and she loved and respected her family and her many friends. She will be missed by all.

The family request that visitation be observed Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the church (Macedonia Baptist Church) from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA (337)898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements.

