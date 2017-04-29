November 13, 1928

- April 27, 2017

LEROY — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church honoring the life of Laura Mae B. Reaux, 88, who died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Leroy Community Cemetery with Reverend Johnathan Janise officiating the services.

She is survived by her three sons, Randy James Reaux and his wife, Yvonne of Scott, Samuel Kent Reaux and his wife, Christine of Rayne, and Joseph Ted Reaux and his wife, Christina of Indian Bayou; one daughter, Vicki Marie Reaux of Leroy; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Griffin Paul Reaux; one son, Blaine Paul Reaux, Sr.; and one grandson, Blaine Paul Reaux, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, May 1, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, May 2, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.