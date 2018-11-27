September 2, 1934 ~ November 25, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Laura Mae Bourque Menard, 84, who died Sunday, November 25, 2018.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services.

Laura is survived by her three sons, Raymond Menard, Raywood Menard and Loicy Menard, Jr.; five daughters, Bonnie Champagne, Mary Theresa Menard, Paula Veazey, Jeanette Peterson and Mary Ann Lange; two brothers, Jeffery Bourque and Purvis Bourque; two sisters, Linda Bourque and Velma Bourque; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loicy Menard, Sr.; and parents, Louis Bourque and the former Anna Mae Bourque.

