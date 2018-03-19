GUEYDAN — It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Lawrence Joseph Thompson, 92, announces his passing from this life on March 18, 2018 at the age of 92. Lawrence was born in Gueydan, LA to Frank “Dutch” Thompson and Ida Fruge Thompson on November 25, 1925. He served Our Nation honorably in the United States Navy. After his enlistment, Lawrence worked in the oil field and later on owned his own businesses, for over 50 years. A few of his businesses were Eastern Wireline and Perf-O-Log. Lawrence loved hunting, fishing, and most of all his farm in Klondike. He loved when he was able to work his cattle and farm. Lawrence enjoyed his time the most when he was able to spend it with his family and friends, with many a stories to tell them. Lawrence will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Lawrence is survived by his daughter, Nanette (Gordon) Laseter of Gueydan, LA; five grandchildren, Annie, Kristy, Russ, Lance and Benjamin; eight great-grandchildren; Carslyn, Caden, Hunter, Gracie, Aiden, Kingston, Kasen, and Amie; and brother, Everett Thompson of Youngsville, LA.

Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents, Frank “Dutch” and Ida F. Thompson; step-father, Ed Gardiner; wife, Shirley Louise Guidry Thompson; son, Larry Gerard Thompson; and sister, Joyce Daigle.

A Mass of Christian Burial in honor of Lawrence “Be” Joseph Thompson’s life will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Corey Campeaux officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan, LA on Tuesday, March 20th at 3:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 6:00 PM. The family request that visitation resume on Wednesday, March 21st at 8:00 AM until the time of his services. Lawrence will be laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery.

Carrying Lawrence “Be” to his final resting place in Gueydan Cemetery will be Gordon, Russ, Lance, Benjamin, Mark Lemaire.

