November 28, 1956 - May 6, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral service for Lawrence Henderson, Jr. is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville.

Lawrence “Lil Lawrence” Henderson, Jr. (62), son of the late Lawrence Henderson, Sr. and Bernadette “Judy” Boudin, was born November 28, 1956 in New Orleans, LA.

He leaves to mourn his passing, by his daughter Nova Keyshawn Henderson Vasquez of Abbeville, LA and son Lawrence Henderson III of Abbeville, LA. two sisters: Denise Henderson of Abbeville, LA and Linda Jean Allen of Thibodeaux, LA; four brothers: Otis Ballard of Tulsa, OK; Donald Henderson of Abbeville, LA; John David Levine and Shane Henderson of Texas; his grandchildren: Devontrae Terrell Henderson and Sierra Nicole Henderson; his nephews Larry Jerome Johnson and Quinton Terrell Henderson and a host of nieces, other nephews, family members, step-mother Eula Henderson and friends.

Visitation will be at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 North Saint Valerie Street, Abbeville, LA -- from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

