Leatha Mae Higgenbotham Guillory, 82, a resident of Abbeville, LA and native of Lake Arthur, LA, passed away on Sunday May 14, 2017 at 1:58 PM at her residence.

A viewing will be held on Friday May 19, 2017 at the Jones Funeral Home 1101 Main Street Franklin, LA from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church 405 Duroq Street Abbeville, LA, from 8:00 AM until funeral services at 11:00 AM. Bishop B. K. Stevens will officiate the services. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

Memories of Leatha will forever remain in the hearts of her two sons, Steven T. (Christine) Guillory, Sr. of Verdunville, LA and Edward Guillory, Jr. of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Rose Marie (Martin) Clark of Fort Worth, TX; two brothers, R. J. Maczel of Lake Arthur, LA and Richard Higgenbotham of Jennings, LA; two sisters, Velma Johnson of Detroit, MI and Dorothy Smith of Lake Charles, LA; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Leatha was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Guillory, Sr.; her parents, Eddie Sr. and Viola Higgenbotham; two sisters, Fannie Bush and V Higgnenbotham and two brothers, Herman Higgenbotham and Eddie Higgenbotham, Jr.

The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. with locations in Morgan City, Franklin, Jeanerette and Houma has been entrusted with final arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family by logging on to www.jones-funeral-home.com.