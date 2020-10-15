June 3, 1949 ~ October 7, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Lighthouse for Jesus Church, honoring the life of Leeon Ray Middleton, 71, of Abbeville, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana with his loving family at his side. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Donnie Bolden, Jr. officiating the services. Active pallbearers include Kenneth Broussard Sr., Calvin Broussard Jr., Corey Hawthorne, Larry George, Michael Broussard, and Errol Romero. Honorary pallbearers include Randy Green, Dale Thomas, Kenneth January, Ronald Darby, Douglas Sampy, Robert Tolbert, James Johnson, and Elton Wiltz.

Leeon was born on June 3, 1949 in Evansville, Indiana to Ethel Harris Middleton and Ralph Middleton Sr. Leeon was a jet engine technician in the United States Air Force. He retired in 1989 as a Senior Master Sergeant after 20 years of service. He was an avid hunter and bass fisherman most of his life. He had a great love for sports, especially college football. Leeon so loved the LORD and served HIM with all his heart and soul. He was a faithful elder and minister in his church, Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries. He enjoyed spending time with his church family for dinner and a fun game of dominos and fellowship. He was very involved with all church activities and was so loved by every church member. Leeon loved to visit his sister, brothers, and extended family at reunions over the years and play lots of games and sharing laughter. He was very competitive. He was also a caring father who loved his children and grandchildren so much.

He is survived by his sons, John Middleton and fiancée, Charlotte Quinn of Savannah, Georgia, and Thomas “TJ” Middleton of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Erica Novich and fiancé, Wesley Roy of Nederland, Texas; his brothers, Michael Middleton and wife, Sally of Ventura, California, Steve Middleton and wife, Anna of Susanville, California, and Paul Middleton and wife, Jackie of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; twin sister, LeeAnn McGahey and husband, Bill of Fort Smith, Arkansas; his grandchildren Patrick, Katey, Jacob, Destiny, Tiffany, Shannon, Shirley, Landon Neil, Lane, Jordynn, Payton, and Landon Cade; along with many nieces and nephews.

Leeon was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and Ralph Sr; his brothers, Ralph Jr. and Greg; his daughter, Carrie Brady; along with maternal and paternal grandparents.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Lighthouse for Jesus Church, 6526 Chaisson Rd., Abbeville, LA on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.