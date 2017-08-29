Lena Josephine Abshire Meaux

November 11, 1924 ~ August 28, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 1, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lena Abshire Meaux, who died Monday, August 28, 2017 at her home in Meaux, LA. Fr. Michael Richard will officiate the service. Pallbearers: Ryan Mayard, Rusty Mayard, Don (Donnie) Meaux Jr., Davie Meaux, Trinity Bourque, Ricky Broussard. Honorary Pallbearers: Spencer Broussard, Keith Broussard.

She will be laid to rest at a later date atSt. Mary Magdalen Cemetery.

Lena passed away at the age of 92. Born November 11, 1924. She was a long time resident of Meaux, LA and native of South of Kaplan, LA. She was a graduate of E. Broussard High School and Spencer Business College of Lafayette, LA.

Lena was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Davie Meaux Jr. She enjoyed reading, playing cards with her card ladies and also enjoyed her Saturday nights with her four friends.

She belonged to the Catholic Daughters Court St. Mary Magdalen #801.

Lena is survived by her three children and their spouses, daughter Theresa (Tisa) and her husband Jim Chauvin of New Iberia, LA; son Larry and his wife Terri Meaux of Meaux, LA; son Dane and his wife Irene Meaux of Meaux, LA. Her sister in law, Sandy Abshire of Chicago, IL. Nine grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years; her infant daughter Linda Rose Meaux; her son Don Meaux Sr. and his wife Dianna Ashworth Meaux; her parents Lydia Vincent Abshire and Ovey (Jaco) Abshire and her brother Lloyd Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 31, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday September 1, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.