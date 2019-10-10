February 12, 1934 ~ October 9, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Lenora Faulk Palombo, 85, who died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Lenora is survived by her four daughters, Penny Sands and her husband Donald of Yukon, OK, Danielle Brooks of Lafayette, Kristi Thompson and her husband Garland of Abbeville, and Gina Palombo of Abbeville; seven grandchildren, Ben Thompson, and Cade Thompson, John Sands, Bryan Sands, Megan Brooks, Allison Brandt, and Aimee Wingate; thirteen great grandchildren; and brother, Carroll Faulk of Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raoul Faulk and the former Lena Hebert; husband, Daniel Palombo; and son, Guy Charles Palombo.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Palombo family to Dr. Kerry M. Schexnaider, ER, ICU and 3rd floor staff of Abbeville General Hospital, and Hospice of Acadiana.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent in Lenora’s name to Hospice of Acadiana 2600 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503.

