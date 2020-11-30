October 16, 1927 ~ November 25, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Leola F. Meaux Ledet, 93, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence in Abbeville. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Don Frederick, Jude Frederick, Randy Frederick, Charles Frederick, Brian Saltzman, and Brett Saltzman.

Leola was born and raised in Abbeville, LA. She was a faithful woman that loved her Lord and God. She went to church on a daily basis, cleaned the church, and was a member of the Ladies Alter Society. Leola always had a smile that lit up a room. She was a loving, giving, and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be truly missed.

Leola is survived by her son, Rodney Meaux; daughter, Medeline Mank; granddaughter, Kristie Saltzman and husband Brian; grandson, Randall Meaux; great grandson, Brett Saltzman; great granddaughter, Blair Saltzman; sister, Lucille Hebert; brothers, Norris Frederick and wife Hellen, and Luce Frederick Jr. and wife Velma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luce Frederick Sr.; mother, Medelene L. Frederick; first husband, AJ “Blackie” Meaux; second husband, Minus P. Ledet; grandson, Christopher Scott Trahan; one sister, Agnes Stakes; and six brothers, Issac Frederick, Minos Frederick, Dalton Frederick, Dallas Frederick, Royce Frederick, and Francis Frederick.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by Leola’s family to Hospice of Acadiana for the kindness, support, and loving care.

