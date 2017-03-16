December 20, 1914 ~ March 14, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Leona Duhon Robicheaux, 102 years, who died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Rev. Andre Metrejean officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kyle, Keith, and Kris Robicheaux, Troy Robicheaux, Corey Buras, and Shane Hardy.

Leona was a native of Leroy, Louisiana and a life-long resident of Abbeville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known as “Maw-Maw Roby” to her grandchildren, their friends, and her great-grandchildren. Maw-Maw Roby will be especially remembered for her “old time” cooking and her special treats. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Robicheaux (Kathy), and Dickey Robicheaux (Charlene); two daughters, Billie Robicheaux Broussard and Suzie M. Robicheaux; seven grandchildren, Troy Robicheaux, Casey Robicheaux Buras (Corey), Erin Broussard, Keri Broussard, Kyle, Keith and Kris (Britni) Robicheaux; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler and Laney Buras, and Kole Robicheaux.

Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Fernand Robicheaux; parents, Gerard Duhon and the former Eugenie “Ozite” Broussard; one grandchild, Brandt Broussard; son-in-law, Glynn R. Broussard; five brothers, Alton, Sidney, Romain, Naston and Roy Duhon; and two sisters, Anna Duhon Fabre and Edia Duhon Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

They family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Maison du Monde Living Center for the special care and attention shown to our mother.

