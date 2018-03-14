ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Leonard H. Mavrinac, 93, will be 12:00PM Thursday March 15, 2018 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Thursday March 15, 2018 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 10:00AM.

Leonard, born in Bairdford PA and a longtime resident of Erath passed away Tuesday March 13, 2018 in his residence. He was a WWII Army Veteran of the Pacific Theater who made 3 amphibious landings under fire. He also stood in the hole in the ground at Hiroshima.

He is survived by his children; Mark Mavrinac and wife Cynthia, Marsha Mavrinac Broussard and husband Steve, and Mary Ellen Mavrinac Decuir and husband Jerome; his grandchildren Douglas Mavrinac and wife Tricia, Robert Mavrinac and wife Diana, Elizabeth Mavrinac Dominguez and husband Mark, Ryan Broussard and wife Amanda, Kelly Broussard Miller and husband Nick, Claire Decuir, and Michael Decuir; his great grandchildren; Lauren Mavrinac, Kathryn Mavrinac, Robert Joseph Celentano III, Maximus Mavrinac, Chloe Mavrinac, Piper Miller, Ethan Miller, Grace Broussard, Annabel Broussard, Parker George, Danielle George, and his brother Ronald Mavrinac.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Lona “Papoo” LeBlanc Mavrinac; his parents Joseph and Margaret Georgic Mavrinac; sisters Evelyn Mavrinac, Delores Mavrinac, Yoette Mavrinac, and Trudy Mavrinac; brothers Joseph Mavrinac and Norm Mavrinac.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St, Erath, LA 70533, (337) 937-0405