Leonard Royce Hollier, age 77, passed away at home on May 6, 2017. Royce graduated from Mount Carmel in Abbeville and USL in Lafayette. Immediately upon graduating from USL he joined the Navy for two years. He then moved to New Orleans and began his career in the petroleum industry. In New Orleans he met his future wife Patty, married in 1966 and became the father of two sons, Barrett and Jason.

His career in the petroleum industry relocated Royce and his family overseas for 17 years. They lived in Scotland, Egypt, Iran, Dubai, Greece and Singapore. The family returned to the United States in 1988. In 1995 they opened La Boucherie, a specialty USDA food manufacturing facility, located in Houston.

Royce was an avid golfer and a member of The Woodlands Country Club. He was an excellent chef and loved cooking for family and friends. His was truly "A Life Well Lived."

Royce was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, his mother, Dorothy and his sister, Patricia McNeill. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patty, his sons Barrett and wife Xuesong, Jason and wife Kimberly and his grandson Samuel Luke.

A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Abbeville, Louisiana on May 20, 2017 at 1:00 PM.

