ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Leora Olivier Zenon, 91, will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church with Fr. Taj Glodd officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville, LA on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Opelousas, LA and a resident of Abbeville, LA, Mrs. Zenon died at 9:30AM on Friday, June 30, 2017 at her residence. She was the bookkeeper for Edward Zenon Farms and was known for her enjoyment of playing bingo and cooking. Mrs. Leora was a mother to many, and enjoyed spoiling and taking care of her family.

She is survived by two sons, Nathan Zenon, Sr. and his wife Mildred of Abbeville, LA and Gene Zenon, Sr. and Candace of Abbeville, LA; two daughters, Jenita Landry and her husband Robert of Erath, LA and Althea Guidry and her husband Lonnie of Erath, LA; a daughter in law, Vivian Zenon of Abbeville, LA; a brother, Wofford Olivier of Opelousas, LA; thirteen grandchildren and thirty-three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Zenon, Sr.; her parents, Alvin Olivier, Sr. and Antoinette Frilot Olivier; a son, Edward Zenon, Jr.; two brothers, Howard Olivier and Virgil Olivier; three sisters, Mae Olivier, Ruth Trahan, and Naomi Chenier; and two grandchildren, Robert K. Landry, Jr. and Killeun Onde’ Zenon.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cody Zenon, Gene Zenon, Jr., Nicholas Landry, Donovan Landry, Keenen Guidry, and Chad Zenon.

