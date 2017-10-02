DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Lester John Comeaux, age 76, at 11:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Wednesday with a Rosary at 6:30 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Thursday until service time.

A native and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Comeaux passed away at 1:00 pm on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Comeaux enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing and camping. He also took pleasure in playing his guitar and listening to music. Most enjoyable to him was spending time with his family whom will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his children, Melanie C. LeBlanc and husband Matt; Leslie C. Dartez; Tessie C. Duhon and husband Dean and Claire C. Primeaux and husband Rusty all of Delcambre and Coby J. Comeaux and wife Jennifer of Lafayette; thirteen grandchildren, Marcy C. Landry; Chett M. LeBlanc; Coti L. LeBlanc; Blair Dartez; Cameron Dartez; Kade Dartez; Kenzie C. Trahan; Shay Duhon; Tori Miguez; Reed Miguez; Cohen Comeaux; Ryder Primeaux and Wyatt Primeaux; ten great grandchildren; four step grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren and two brothers, Allen Comeaux and wife Barbara of Delcambre and Eugene Comeaux and wife Zita of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marana Picard Comeaux; one daughter, Brandi C. Miguez; parents, Rene and Eleda Blanchard Comeaux and one brother, Minos Comeaux.

Pallbearers will be Chett LeBlanc, Cade Dartez, Gerard Vincnet, Trey Theriot, Jason Trahan and Colby Williams.

