Lexine Marie Belaire Curtner

March 26, 1946 ~ May 6, 2017

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lexine Marie Curtner, 71, who died Saturday, May 6, 2017.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Curtner; step-daughter, Debra Ramsey; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild..

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lexie Belaire and the former Marie Broussard; and brothers, Kimble Belaire and Russell Belaire..

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, May 8, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

