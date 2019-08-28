April 8, 1917 ~ August 27, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. James Church in Esther, honoring the life of Lillian Bernard LeBlanc, 102, who died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, dancing, and spending time with her family.

Though she was a good cook and excellent baker, her blackberry tarts, orange cake and chicken stew will most fondly be remembered by all who tasted them as some of the best they ever had. Lillian loved cats, especially her beloved cat, Tee Minnie.

She is survived by her son, Elwood "Bubba" Perry; sister, Irene Bernard Osburn; sister-in-law, Edna Choate Bernard; grandchildren, Randal James Landry, Vickie Landry Rylee and her husband Burl, Darlene Landry Humble and her husband Ricky, Michael Craig Landry, Charles Mitchell Landry and his wife Stephanie, Stuart Perry and his wife Bobbie, and Mitsy Perry Bush and her husband Benny; great grandchildren, Tiffany Landry Bouillion and her husband Bart, Crystal Jones Mallet and her husband Heath, Nicolas Craig Landry, Ryan Jamison Landry, Meghan Landry Plummer and her husband Joshua, Danielle Humble St. Marie and her husband Jason, Courtney Humble Denson and her husband Donovan, Ethan Humble, Charles Hayden Landry and his wife Taylor, Sarah Landry, Josh Perry, Jenna Perry, and Kathryn M. Tranchina; step-great grandchildren, Kolbie Bush and C.T. Bush; great-great grandchildren, Evan Bouillion, Noah Bouillion, Lauren Bouillion, Samuel Mallet, Carter Mallet, Edith Landry, Silas Landry, Logan Soto, Kylie Denson, Emma Denson, Nora Denson, Ezra Humble, and Seraphina Humble.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Olive Broussard Bernard; sister, Lillie Mae Bernard Choate; brothers, Herbert Bernard, Maurice Bernard, Marshall Bernard and Edmond Bernard; daughter and son-in-law, Verna Perry Landry and Rodney J. Landry; first husband, Wilton J. Perry; and second husband, Aristile LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 30, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.