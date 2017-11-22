Lillian LeBlanc Durke “Mama Lil”

May 4, 1933 ~ November 20, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Abbeville honoring the life of Lillian LeBlanc Durke, 84, who died Monday, November 20, 2017 at Lafayette General Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Pastor Pres Riley and Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Frankie Durke, Francis Durke, Clay Durke, Ross Durke, Joshua Baldock and Ricky Richard.

She is survived by her children, David W. Durke, Paula C. Durke, Francis S. Durke, Frankie O. Durke and Carla D. Richard; brother, Leven LeBlanc; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by father, Zenon LeBlanc; mother, Uranie Trahan LeBlanc; husband, Carl James Durke; son, Michael James Durke; grandson, Damian Michael Durke; great grandson, Eli Baldock; sisters, Anastastie Megon Touchet, Annie Mae L. Palombo, Yolande L. Bourgeois and Anna Lou Richard; and nephew, John Shelton Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

