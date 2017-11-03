Lillian Marie Levine was born on July 28, 1946 in Abbeville, Louisiana to the parentage of the late Cornelius Gage, Sr. and Dora Adams. She accepted Christ at an early age. She attended Louisiana Public Schools and later moved to Dallas, Texas where she worked for Reserve Life Insurance for 28 years as an Audit Clerk. Lillian has fellowshipped with the “Exciting” Singing Hills Baptist Church for over 31 years until her health began to fail. She was always seeking to do ministry work which included Deaconess and Youth Ministry worker at Salem Institutional Baptist Church. She was also involved in a new church start-up ministry at Prairie Creek Senior Living Facility, the Trucker’s Ministry, and the Carswell Prison Ministry all under the “Exciting” Singing Hills Baptist Church membership.

She leaves to celebrate her memories her husband of 54 Years, Louis Levine, Sr.; Four Sons: Steven Ray Levine, Houston, TX, Louis Levine, Jr. (Bridgette) Lancaster, TX, Robert Paul Levine (Pam) Abbeville, LA, and Gregory Levine, Sr. (Kelly) Dallas, TX; Three Sisters: Veronica Gage-Hunter, Austin, Texas, Delta Brailey (Ralph) and Monique Molani both of Abbeville, LA. Ten Brothers: Alex Broussard (Brenda) Carencro, LA, Raymond Broussard, Abbeville, LA, Roy Gage, Sr. (Shirley) Tulsa, OK, Dalton Adams, Lafayette, LA, Carter Adams and Oscar Adams both of Abbeville, LA, Earl Adams (Cynthia) Radcliff, KY, Jeffrey Gage, Abbeville, LA, Ronald Gage and Carl Gage, both of Austin, TX. 13 grandkids: Kennitha Wheatley, Louis Levine III, D’Orasay Zachery, Tiffany Levine, Brandan S. Holmes, Thomesia Hubbard, Kellisia Edwards, Gregory Levine, Jr., Taylor Levine, Tamara Levine, Ian Levine, and Aja Levine; Eight great grandkids as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Lillian was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Siblings preceding her in death: Marcus Broussard, Wayne Adams.

The Wake will be Friday, November 3, 2017 @ 7PM - The “Exciting” Singing Hills Baptist Church – 6550 University Hills Drive – Dallas, Texas 75241

The Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 4, 2017 @ 11AM – The “Exciting” Singing Hills Baptist Church – 6550 University Hills Drive – Dallas, Texas 75241

Golden Gate Funeral Home has been entrusted with her remains. Their address is 4155 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway – Dallas, Texas 75224 – (214) 941-7332.