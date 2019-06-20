Lillian Trahan Dooley

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Joseph Alex Dooley, the former Lillian Trahan, age 93, at 11:00 am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am on Thursday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church until time of service.

A native of Vermilion Parish and resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Dooley passed away at 2:42 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her residence.

Mrs. Dooley was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she was a member of the choir.. She was also a member of the Delcambre Shrimp Festival Association.

Mrs. Dooley could be found working in her yard, gardening and tending to her flowers, fishing, knitting and crocheting. Her greatest pleasure came from spending time with her family and cooking her signature dishes.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Dooley and friend, Charlotte Dubois; her grandchildren, Marty Renard; Marcelle Mayer and husband Robbie; Monica Clement and husband Shannon; Rachel Trahan and husband Scotty; Darla Pacetti; Darren Dooley and wife Mariesha; Katie Boutwell and husband Ed and Chrissy Gary and husband Chris; great grandchildren, Randall Mitchell and wife Brandy; Shaina Mayer; Nicholas Mitchell; Cassie Mayer; Kaitlyn Pacetti; Brayton Trahan; Brianna Clement; Ella Gary; Adelyn Boutwell and Alec Boutwell; two great great grandchildren, Anderson Mitchell and Lillian Mitchell; step grandchildren, Jackie Trahan and husband Steven; Suzette Broussard and husband Michael and Bryan Touchet and wife Marlo; step great grandchildren; Etienne Trahan; Emile Trahan; Luke Broussard; Phillip Broussard; Thomas Broussard; Kylie Touchet; Cannon Touchet; Erica Landreneaux and Meagan Landreneaux and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Alex Dooley; one daughter, Brenda Renard; parents, Emile and Clodora Langlinais Trahan; two sisters, Lydia Landry and Lylia Comeaux and four brothers, Edvard Trahan, Clotis Trahan, Antoine Trahan and Clomare “Bud” Trahan.

Pallbearers will be Darren Dooley, Scotty Trahan, Robbie Mayer, Randall Mitchell, Nicholas Mitchell and Brayton Trahan.

