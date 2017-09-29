ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Lillie Bell is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 30, 2017 in the chapel of Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in Society Cemetery on Society Street. Bishop Alvin Shelvin will officiate the service.

Lillie Bell was born to Mary Cade Bell & Daniel Bell on January 1, 1932. She was called home to be with our Lord on September 18, 2017.

Lillie lived a modest life, working most of her years as a housekeeper in the home care service field, and as a worker in a potato factory. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as she could often be found in her favorite chair sipping a nice hot cup of coffee. She also enjoyed sewing, cooking, and bringing lots of wisdom, love, and laughs to all that knew her.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memory one sister, Francis Stewart; three sons, Quincy Bell (Lynette), Jimmie Bell (Melanie), Robert Walker (Shantel), and one daughter, MaryAnn Bell (Leroy); sixteen grandchildren, Lillie C., Alfredo, and Crystal Bell, of which she raised as her own; Jerrica Alexis, Kendra, Katara(Jon), and Kendrick Matthews (Liz), Akeema Wiltz, Brittany, Shawn, Charmaine, Robert, Ashlee, David, and Donovan Jones as well as Terrence Walker;seven great-grandchildren, Layla Peters, Loveless Jr. and Akeelah Robinson, Zah’Kereya , Na’Kayren, Da’Jeremyon, and Alexis Bell; eight nieces and nephews, Christopher, Geraldine, and Barbara Bell, Ruby Lee and Donald Ray Kimble, Raymond and James Moore, and Sandra Caine, and a special friend whom she loved dearly, Elivina “Pinky” Robinson.

Lillie, known as “Weedy” to her family, is proceeded in death by her parents: Mary Cade Bell & Daniel Bell; four sisters, Cinderella and Mittie Bell, Lily Hall, and Lili Francis; her brother, Robert Bell; two nieces, Elizabeth Stewart and Lynette Bell; her nephew, Jimmie Moore, who was raised as a brother; and a very special friend who is rejoicing in heaven, Lawrence “Kalum” Walker.

Visitation is scheduled at Kinchen Funeral Home Saturday, September, 30, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

