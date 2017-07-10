Lilly Romero Sonnier

DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mrs. Placide Sonnier, the former Lilly Romero, age 100, at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 am until service time on Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

A native of Erath and resident of Delcambre, Mrs. Sonnier passed away at 10:40 am on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at Maison du Monde.

Mrs. Sonnier enjoyed being outdoors, mowing her grass and working in her garden. She enjoyed going to the casino with her children and watching wrestling in her down time.

She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of history and wonderful memories for her family who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her daughters, Connie S. Trahan and husband Ronald of Abbeville; Shirley S. Landry of Delcambre and Mary S. Broussard and husband Dalton of Maurice; one son, John C. “Pete” Sounier and wife Cludette of Erath; one daughter in law, Kathy Saunier of Delcambre; ten grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and eighteen great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Placide Sonnier; one son, Ronald J. Saunier; Son-in-law, Leroy J. Landry; great granddaughter, Brandy Suire; parents, Elias and Bertha Amie Romero; three sisters, Opal R. Romero; Hilda R. David and Edna Doucet and five brothers, Alpha Romero; Opha Romero; Minos Romero; Stanley Romero and Arnose Romero.

Pallbearers will be Larry Landry, Timmy Landry, Tristan Landry, Todd Saunier, Johnny Broussard and Tony Broussard. Luke Landry, Lee Romero and Chris Romero will serve as honorary pallbearers.

To view on-line obituary, and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.

Evangeline Funeral Homes, Inc. of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.