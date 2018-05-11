A Home-going Celebration will be held for Linda C. Porter 67 at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 12, 2018 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship with Bishop B.K. Stevens, officiating.

She will await the resurrection at Faith Hope Cemetery in Grosse Isle.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 8:00 A.M. Saturday at the church until time of service.

A native and resident of Abbeville, LA she passed at 1:21 A.M. Thursday, May 3, 2018 at her residence.

She was a member of Faith Hope Christian Fellowship. In addition, she was a former member of Rose Hill Baptist Church for many years where she served as an usher and choir member.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Christine C. (Clyde) Joiner of Abbeville, LA; four grandchildren, Junus Christopher Derouen, Stella Nechel Derouen and Michael Charles Jacquet, Jr., all of Abbeville, LA and Faith Renee Joiner of Carrollton, TX; one brother, Lenwood Collins of Abbeville, LA; one aunt Lucille (Norman, Sr.) Williams of Abbeville, LA; three cousins, loved like a sister and brother, Viola Sonnier of Abbeville, LA, Norman Williams of Abbeville, LA and Alex Brailey of Corpus Christi, TX; two godsons, Anthony Reco Bessard and Leshawn Paul Meaux of Abbeville, LA; a special longtime friend, Michael Tauriac, Sr. of New Iberia, LA and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Collins and Stella Levine Collins; one infant sister; maternal grandparents, Howard Levine, Sr. and Rozena P. Levine; paternal grandparents, Monroe Collins and Annie Collins; maternal aunts: Lizzie L. Levy, Lilly L. Sonnier, Alice L. Captville and Ada L. Bessard; maternal uncles: Howard, Jr., Herbert Sr., George, Sr., Eddie, Jimmy, Roy, James and William Levine; paternal aunts: Eldora, Louetta, Lovenia, Nolia, and Octavie Collins; paternal uncles: Amos, Andrew, James, Linas, Robert, Rodney and Thomas Collins and godmothers, Neda L. Brailey and Mamie Harrison.

Active Pallbearers are Anthony R. Bessard, Jerome B. Bessard, Junus C. Derouen, Jakobie Huntsberry, Jayiris Maze and Blaine Williams.

Honorary Pallbearers are Lenwood Collins, Clyde Joiner, Alex Brailey, Sr., Renard Davis, Norman Williams, Sr., Norman Williams, Jr. and Sterling Johnson.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home 1116 Greene Street Abbeville, LA 70510.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.