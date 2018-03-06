Linda was a loving mother, grandmother and friend

Our dear mother bless you in peace

Private memorial services will be held at a later date for Linda Faye Pellerin, 67, who passed away at Eastridge Nursing Home on Monday, February 26, 2018. There to be with her during her transition to heavenly home was her loving family.

Linda was born December 30, 1950 in Lafayette, LA to the late Alfred Gauthier and Rita Sittig Gauthier. She attended and graduated from Judice High School. She furthered her education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked as a Home Health Nurse for several years.

Linda saw the beauty in so many things. Not only people but, nature. She loved the magnolia tree in her front yard. Linda had a true “green thumb” and could grow the most beautiful flowers and gardens. She enjoyed watching the different type of birds that would feed in her yard.

Linda was a remarkable woman. She reared her children in a loving home and taught them lifelong principles to live their life by. She will always be remembered as a strong and loving woman who worked extremely hard caring for her family. Linda would assist anyone she knew with any project or task they had.

When we reflect on the wonderful life our dear Linda, we know that she is resting peacefully in the arms of God as He promised. Her actions here on earth reassure us of this. We know that you are in heaven kicking higher than the trees. Her famous saying to us was “I’m working with it.”

Linda Faye Pellerin leaves a wonderful legacy to be cherish and continued by her children Lisa Marie Pellerin, Matthew James Pellerin, Charlene Ann Miller, William Joseph Pellerin, Lionel Joseph Pellerin, Mark Anthony Pellerin, Crystal Marie Long and Emily Ann Elizabeth Stelly; loving grandchildren Julie, Jonathan Ariel, Sklar, Lauren, Krystin, Edward III, William’s two children, Silas, Brooke, Wesley and Ethan; great grand children Javyn, Kaydance, Jersi, Jailyn, Gabriel, Cullen, Gracie, Parker, Connor and Mila. She also leaves footprints on the hearts of a large circle of family, extended family and friends.

Linda now reunites in her heavenly home with her husband William Jospeh Pellerin and grandson Jade Paul Menard.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House and Eastridge Nursing Home for the care given to not only Linda but her family. Your many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed.

Share your condolences, words of comfort and send memorial gifts to the family of Linda Pellerin by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com

Linda Pellerin and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.