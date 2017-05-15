Ms. Linda Landry Sherman passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2017 at the age of 68. She was born August 9th, 1948, in Abbeville, LA and resided in Delcambre, LA.

She enjoyed spending her time talking on the phone with her brother, attending events & activities with her family and friends, and keeping in touch with lifelong friends made while living abroad in Singapore

Linda was also an avid volunteer dedicating her time and energy towards American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

Linda is survived by her daughters Faith Borel (Kevin) of Delcambre and Jennifer LeMaire (Jacque) of New Iberia; brother: Ross Landry (David) of St. Louis; grandchildren: Chelsie Burke (Ryan), Hunter Clostio (Sophia), Amber Borel (Slaydan), Logan & Kyle LeMaire, Blade Borel, and Natalia Segura; great grandchildren: Avery & Payten Burke, Joshua Breaux, Mason, Mallie, & Myla Antoine, and Kayben & Kaizlee Romero. She also leaves behind her faithful companion Taco, her beloved Chihuahua.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents Valton and Elaine (Margret) Landry of Erath, LA, and her dear friend Carol Bourgeois of Delcambre, LA.

The family would also like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Seth Porche & Marcy 'Darcy' Walker along with the other employees of Hospice of Acadiana.

A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her name to:

American Cancer Society

In Memory of Linda Sherman

Wings of Hope Relay for Life Team Iberia

1604 W Pinhook Rd # 300

Lafayette, LA 70508

Share condolences and words of comfort with the family of Linda S. Sherman

