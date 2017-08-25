January 9, 1939 ~ August 25, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Linda Leger, 78, who died Friday, August 25, 2017 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Raymond Leger of Kaplan; two sons, Keith Leger and his wife, Loretta of Lake Jackson and Randal Leger of Lafayette; one daughter, Cindy Leger and her companion, Breeze Trahan of Kaplan; one sister, Marylene Menard of Kaplan; one brother, Mahlen Roussel of Kaplan; five grandchildren, Colby Leger, Joni Leger, Stoney Simon, Gabby Leger, and Collin Leger; and six great grandchildren, Taran Leger, Macy Leger, Hudson Leger, Rylan Leger, Aiden Simon, and Noah Simon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert Roussel and the former Inez Dronet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, August 25, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:30 PM; Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Leger family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.