November 27, 1943 - November 08, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church for Linda Mire Hebert, 75, who passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

Father Donald Bernard will officiate the mass.

She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Angela Francois. and Kristina Thibodeaux; brother, Godfrey Mire and wife Sonia; sisters, Carol Romero and husband Weston, and Peggy Tollett and husband Leonard; grandchildren, Jason Clement and wife Meisha, Hannah Thibodeaux, and Ava Thibodeaux; great grandchild, Parker Clement; and great step-grandchild, Kimberly Theriot.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Mire and the former Maggie Harrington; and nephew, Weston Romero Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret, Abbeville, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.