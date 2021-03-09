June 20, 1949 ~ March 7, 2021

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Linda Touchet Turner, 71, who died Sunday, March 7, 2021. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Those serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Touchet, Tyler Rageur, Carrol “Bosco” Breaux, Allen “Sweet Pea” Stoutes, Neil Touchet and Quentin “Joe” Bergeron, Honorary pallbearer will be Jett Turner.

She is survived by her son, Jeffery “J.J.” Turner, Jr. and his wife, Aimee; three daughters, Jill Rageur, Cindy Turner and Denise Turner; six grandchildren, Heather Istre, Tyler Rageur, Dixie Flores, Jessie Turner, Jinley Turner and Jett Turner; and two great grandchildren, Coen Rageur and Kip Rageur.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery “J.T.” Turner, Sr.; mother, Helen Touchet; father, Maurice Gilbert; daughter, Cheryl Istre; and siblings, Lula Breaux, Carolyn Sehon and Carrol Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family wishes to thank Concepts of Care Home Health and Heart of Hospice for all the love, care and dignity that was given to our mother.

