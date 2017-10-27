Lionel Reaux

July 15, 1961 – October 21, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10:00AM at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville for Lionel “Pullet” Reaux, who passed away at University Medical Center in New Orleans on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 6:55PM.

Reverend Darrell Thibeaux will be officiating.

Lionel was born on July 15, 1961 to the late Francis Briggs and Evelyn Reaux Briggs. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Lionel is survived by his four daughters; Kelly Jackson Arceneaux, Erika Reaux Lewis (Mitchell), and Shalane Reaux all of Lafayette, LA., and Lionesha Reaux of Conroe, TX, one stepdaughter: Alaysia Walton, of Conroe, TX., two grandchildren; Dontrelle Arceneaux and Jaceon Bernard, four brothers, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Francis Briggs and Evelyn Reaux Briggs.

Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 218 North Valarie Street, Abbeville, LA., 70510 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.