Lisa Ann Sonnier Landry, 65, passed peacefully on March 1, to meet her Lord and Savior. Rejoice!

Lisa passed at home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana surrounded by her family: Glen Landry, her husband of 47 years, and daughters Leslie Babin, Lauren Dushman, and son-in-law Kenny Babin after a 7-year battle with myelodysplastic syndrome.

Lisa was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, “Honey” as she was called. Lisa was loved by all who met her and will be greatly missed.

Lisa was born on July 18, 1954 in New Orleans and lovingly adopted by her parents Dr. Albert B. Sonnier, Sr. and Florence LeBlanc Sonnier of Erath, Louisiana. Lisa was a 1972 graduate of Erath High School and 1980 business major graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now University of Louisiana – Lafayette).

After several business jobs, she found her first true calling in teaching Computer Science for 12 years at the Holy Family School in Port Allen, Louisiana. She left teaching to take up her second calling of caring for her elderly parents until their deaths.

While grieving over the death of her father, Lisa found the Lord and was reborn in Christ in the Catholic Charismatic movement in 1998. In 2003, Lisa was a co-founding member of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist in Baton Rouge, a public association community of Christian faithful that is Catholic, Marian, and charismatic.

She attended and in 2006 graduated from the Cenacle of Our Lady of Divine Providence School of Spiritual Direction in Clearwater, Florida (associated with Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio). Lisa then began her third true calling as a Spiritual Director wherein she touched the souls of her numerous Directees as she helped them along their walk toward the Lord. Lisa became the Director of the Marian Servants of the Eucharist in 2015 and a Lifetime Member in 2013.

Lisa also enjoyed camping, watching LSU football games, and going to any of the many dance and athletic activities in which her daughters and grandchildren were involved.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dr. Albert B. Sonnier, Sr. and Florence M. LeBlanc Sonnier, and adopted brother Albert B. Sonnier, Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years Glen Ray Landry, two daughters and sons-in-law, Leslie and Kenny Babin of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Lauren and Andrew Dushman of Dallas, Texas, and four grandchildren Hannah, Sarah, Rebecca, and Luke Babin.

Visitation will be held on March 5, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM in Baton Rouge and on March 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at St. George Catholic Church in Baton Rouge.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 PM at St. George Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Resthaven Funeral Home will be in charge of the funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the School of Spiritual Direction Endowment Fund at https://divineprovidence.org/foundation/ pledge-online.