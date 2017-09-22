Lloyd Gabriel Richard, Jr. of Louise, TX passed away on Friday September 15, 2017 at the age of 67 at Harbor Hospice after a lengthy hospitalization.

Lloyd was born in Abbeville, La to Lloyd Sr. and Wilma Daigle (Blanchet) on January 25, 1950. He was the eldest of two children and attended Abbeville High School. He later attended Nashville Auto Diesel College and became a certified diesel mechanic. He worked a number of years in the oil field as a diesel mechanic. He then continued in the oil industry as an 18 wheeler driver. In 1985 he moved his family to Lake Sam Rayburn and opened his own outboard motor repair company. In addition, he transitioned into motorcycle repair and that is when he found his love of motorcycles. In 1988 he moved once again to Louise, TX where he owned, operated, and became the primary cook at Porter Creek Hunting Club. After ten years of cooking he decided it was time for a change he then started his own Pilot Car Service which led him to travel the majority of the United States with his wife. He enjoyed the travel until his health deteriorated.

He never met a stranger and if you were lucky enough to know him you were lucky enough to eat his Cajun cooking. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, drinking, dancing, BS’ing and most importantly watching people eat his food. He loved his family and adored his grandbabies. He was a faithful Catholic and belonged to St. Procopius Catholic Church in Louise, TX.

Lloyd is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Anita Broussard; his 2 girls, Shannan De La Fuente married to Francisco, III and Brandy Victory married to Johnny; his greatest treasures, his 3 grandchildren Gabriela, Francisco, IV and Andrew; his sister, Cynthia Richard Baker; his 2 nephews Cole Baker and Garret Baker married to Tammy and their father, Danny Baker and many other family and friends.

We would like to thank all the staff that cared for him at Methodist Sugarland, Methodist Houston DeBakey Heart Institute Houston and Harbor Hospice.

A celebration of life at RiverFront Banquet Hall will be held Sunday, September 24 from 10-12 with a private burial to follow in St. Mary Magdalena cemetary.

“We’re all travelers in this world. From the sweet grass to the packing house. Birth ‘til death. We travel between eternities.”