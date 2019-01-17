ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Lloyd R. “Tiger” LeBlanc, Sr., 78, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service with recitation of the rosary at 11:30 a.m. by Tiger’s Family Life Community Support Group.

A native of Morse, Louisiana and a resident of Erath, Mr. LeBlanc died at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at AMG Hospital of Lafayette. After college he started a career in education and coaching. Coaching was his passion. Then he went into the oil field where he retired after a successful career in sales. Throughout his life he volunteered to coach numerous youth teams. He also enjoyed golf, tennis, and being outdoors. He used these activities to developed lifelong relationships.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis D. LeBlanc; hischildren, Ann Rachel Alvis and husband David of Jasper, TX, Lloyd Richard “Richie” LeBlanc Jr. and wife Holly of Ruston, LA, Douglas M. LeBlanc and wife Samantha of Austin, TX; his grandchildren, Will Alvis and wife Sarah, Jessica Davis and husband Logan, Sam Alvis and fiancé Macy Kendrick, Mary Lloyd LeBlanc, Ben LeBlanc and fiancé Cameron Adams, CoCo LeBlanc; his great grandchildren, Mckenzi, Paxton, Caroline, Kate; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and LotaReaux LeBlanc; two brothers, Emery LeBlanc, Roland LeBlanc; and three sisters, Verna L. Lyons, Lois L. Gouaux, Beverly L. Mixon, and infant sons Samuel and Gregory LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be Will Alvis, Sam Alvis, Logan Davis, Ben LeBlanc, Mark Mencacci, and Art Mixon.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses of the ICU Department at Abbeville General Hospital and the nursing staff at AMG Specialty Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to The Disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ at https://www.dljc.org/

