A Celebration of Life Gathering for Logan Anthony Rana, 20, will be held on June 10, 2020, from 2:00PM - 4:00PM with a service at 3:30PM at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Youngsville Hwy.

Logan, a native and resident of Lafayette, passed away on May 24, 2020, at a family residence. Logan will be dearly remembered as a kind, sweet, and compassionate son, brother, grandson, nephew, and cousin. His contagious laugh and smile will forever be engraved in our hearts. He will be deeply missed by all that loved him, especially his loyal companion, Rex.

He is survived by his parents, Sohail Rana and Karen Rana, his brother, Hunter Stevenson, sisters, Alaina and Alyssa Rana, his maternal grandparents and godparents Frank and Barbara LeBouef, paternal grandparents, Riasat Rana and Jil Rana.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville Hwy Lafayette, LA 70508 (337) 837-9887.